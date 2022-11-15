PM Narendra Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 Summit

PM Narendra Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 Summit1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first informal interactions with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and exchanged views on a range of issues. PM Modi met UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their first face-to-face interaction since he assumed power last month.
India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
PM Narendra met Senegal President and Chairman of the African Union Macky Sall.
