PM Narendra Modi meets with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Indian PM Modi meets UK PM Sunak during G20 Summit in New Delhi. They discuss bilateral cooperation and FTA negotiations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK PM Rishi Sunak on Saturday, during the latter’s first visit to India, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. This was Sunak’s first visit to India after taking office as Prime Minister in October 2022.
