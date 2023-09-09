comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Narendra Modi meets with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations
Back

PM Narendra Modi meets with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations

 1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST Shashank Mattoo

Indian PM Modi meets UK PM Sunak during G20 Summit in New Delhi. They discuss bilateral cooperation and FTA negotiations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi (10 Downing Street twitter)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi (10 Downing Street twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK PM Rishi Sunak on Saturday, during the latter’s first visit to India, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. This was Sunak’s first visit to India after taking office as Prime Minister in October 2022.

“The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the Roadmap 2030, particularly in economy, defence and security, technology, green technology and climate change, health and mobility sectors. Both leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of importance and mutual interest," reads a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Both leaders also reviewed the progress of Free Trade Agreement negotiations and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be addressed at the earliest so that a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward looking Free Trade Agreement is concluded soon," it goes on to say.

In August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that India was close to a “final call" on signing the FTA with the UK. Talks have been ongoing since 2021 with 13 rounds of talks thus far. Bilateral trade between the two countries hit USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23.

“Prime Minister Modi invited PM Sunak for a bilateral visit at an early, mutually convenient date for a more detailed discussion. Prime Minister Sunak accepted the invitation and congratulated PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit," the release concludes.

PM Modi also met with Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy and Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App