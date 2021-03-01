PM Narendra Modi became the first beneficiary in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he has taken the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS hospital, as the country gets ready to expand its second phase of the countrywide vaccination drive against the killer virus to drive down infections in those above the age of 60 and those over 45 years with comorbidities.
