Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he has taken the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS hospital, as the country gets ready to expand its second phase of the countrywide vaccination drive against the killer virus to drive down infections in those above the age of 60 and those over 45 years with comorbidities.

PM Modi became the first beneficiary in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister was administered a dose of the home-grown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of him receiving the jab.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.

Addressing the hesitancy over the Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.

"Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," he said.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

In the picture that PM Modi tweeted, he is seen wearing a gamcha of Assam, which is symbolic of the blessings of women from the eastern state. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's Covaxin by Sister P Niveda from Puducherry. The second nurse was from Kerala.

Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin had run into a controversy after it got regulatory approval for emergency use without phase-3 trial results.

However, in January, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella clarified that the vaccine is safe and Bharat Biotech conducted trials in over 12 countries besides India.

The Covid-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, will be made available to the general public from today.

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16. The second dose of vaccine had begun from February 13.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via