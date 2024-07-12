PM Modi to visit Mumbai on July 13, lay foundation stone for Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project; check schedule, details

PM Modi will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around 5,600 crore. This transformative internship programme provides opportunities for skill enhancement and aims to address youth unemployment.

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai on Saturday, July 13, to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth over 29,000 crore, including new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station, and crucial road, railway and port sector ventures. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Thane Borivali Tunnel project worth 16,600 crore.

"At NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, the Prime Minister will launch, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than 29,400 crore," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated in a press release.

Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Thane Borivali Tunnel project. 

This Twin Tube Tunnel between Thane and Borivali, to be set up at an estimated cost of 16,600 crore, will pass below Sanjay Gandhi National Park and create a direct connection between Western Express Highway on the Borivali side and Thane Ghodbander Road on the Thane side. The total length of the project is 11.8 km.

It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km with a saving of about 1 hour in travel time.

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

The PM will lay the foundation stone for tunnel work at Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over 6300 crore.

The GMLR envisages road connectivity from Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Eastern Express Highway at Mulund.

The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for Western suburbs with the new proposed airport at Navi Mumbai and Pune Mumbai Expressway.

Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long distance and suburban traffic.

The remodelling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations. The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built in an area of more than 32,600 sq mtrs.

It will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people and will cater as an additional terminal for handling cement and other commodities.

New platforms at LTT & CSMT

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extension of Platform no 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station.

The new longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station's capacity to handle increased traffic.

Platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 metres with a cover shed and washable apron. It will help in the augmentation of trains up to 24 coaches, thus increasing the number of passengers carried.

Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan

The Prime Minister will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around 5,600 crore.

It is a transformative internship programme aimed at addressing youth unemployment by providing opportunities for skill enhancement and industry exposure for youth aged 18 to 30 years.

Indian Newspaper Society towers

PM Modi will also visit the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai to inaugurate the INS Towers.

The new building will fulfil the evolving needs of Members of INS for a modern and efficient office space in Mumbai, which would serve as the nerve centre for the newspaper industry in Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 09:22 PM IST
PM Modi to visit Mumbai on July 13, lay foundation stone for Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project; check schedule, details

