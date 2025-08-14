PM Narendra Modi remembers 'pain' of Partition horrors, calls August 14 ‘tragic chapter of history’

Observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a tribute to the people who endured the "upheaval and pain" of the Partition of India.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi called the Partition a “tragic chapter” of Indian history. "India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," PM Modi wrote.

Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India.”

He futher noted, “The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement. I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition.”

Earlier today, Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and “give a befitting reply to anti-national forces.”

Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, “The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Not a mere part of history, but etched in our national consciousness.”

'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition caused the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages/towns/cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees.

Exhibitions at Railway stations Meanwhile, Railway stations across the country will showcase exhibitions on Thursday to commemorate the sufferings, trauma and displacements experienced by millions of people during the partition of India in 1947.

An exhibition has been prepared by the culture ministry for the Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (PHRD), commemorated every year on August 14.

"The Government of India has decided to observe PHRD, 2025 with a series of commemorative activities to be carried out across the country on August 14, 2025. In this regard, the Ministry of Culture has curated an exhibition to showcase the sufferings of the partition-affected people," the railway ministry said in a written communication to all its zones.

