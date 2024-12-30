The eighth edition of Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is set to be held in January, as per Union Education Ministry officials. Registrations for the same began on December 19, according to a PTI report.

In its statement on the event, the ministry said that registrations for PPC 2025 are open on the MyGov.in website till January 14.

“To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities will be organised from January 12, 2025 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti). Registrations for PPC 2025 have already begun on MyGov.in and will be open till January 14,” the ministry said.

‘Aim to Reduce Stress, Encourage Students’ An annual interactive programme attended by PM Narendra Modi where he speaks with students appearing for the board examinations, Pariksha Pe Charcha includes a question-answer session where queries related to exam stress and other issues are discussed.

“Conceptualised to reduce examination stress and encourage students, teachers, and parents to celebrate life as an ‘utsav’, PPC has been a resounding success over the past seven years,” the ministry said in a statement.

The activities include indigenous game sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad-nataks, yoga-cum-meditation sessions; singing performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS, poster-making competitions, mental health counselling and workshops with special guests and screenings of inspirational film series.

Here's How To Register Visit the official website https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/

Click on Participate Now on the home page

As per your category, select Student (Self Participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, Parent and click on Click to Participate below it.

Register by entering your full name, mobile number/ email ID.

Fill in other details as required to complete the registration process.

Also Read | As Elon Musk envisions colonising Mars, netizens discuss who will govern

Participants & Events Details According to the official website, over 76.37 lakh students have already registered to participate as of 10 am on December 30, 2024. Further, more than 6.65 lakh teachers and and over 1.12 lakh parents have also registered for PPC 2025.

The first edition with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018. The seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and saw online participation from overseas, the report added.