PM Modi addressed the in Lok Sabha over the allegations that have been leveled against his government. While he didn't mention the Adani row, PM Modi attacked the UPA govt over scams
MPs from Opposition parties are protesting in Parliament premises and have attacked the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the Hindenberg-Adani row. Replying to the Motion of Thanks Debate in Parliament today, PM Modi has refuted the allegations leveled against his government. Stay with Livemint to catch Adani news LIVE updates.
08 Feb 2023, 05:38 PM ISTRahul Gandhi responds to PM's speech in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi's silence over Adani row asks why didn't he promise a probe against benami companies. ‘It is clearly Prime Minister is protecting them’
08 Feb 2023, 05:23 PM ISTPM Modi avoids mention of Adani row in speech
PM Narendra Modi avoided mention of the Adani-Hindenburg row in his speech but maintained the speech primarily on the alleged failures and scams during the UPA government’s rule before 2014.
08 Feb 2023, 05:14 PM ISTModi was not born out of newspaper headlines: PM
Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that the image “Modi" was not born out of headlines but from the fact that he has given his life and every moment to the people of this country… “for the glorious future of the country."
Attacking the Congress and the Opposition, PM Modi said those who are drunk with arrogance think a way will come out only by abusing him. “It’s been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension," PM Modi said.
08 Feb 2023, 05:05 PM ISTPeople trust Modi due to my years of dedication: PM Modi
People's trust in Modi is not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication. Some people only live for their families but Narendra Modi is a member of 25 crore families of this country. The 140-crore people of this country are my shield, no one can break this: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
08 Feb 2023, 05:03 PM ISTStudies will be conducted in future on decline of Congress: PM
PM Modi said a study was conducted at Harvard, ‘The Rise and Decline of India's Congress party’, erupting laughter among the Lok Sabha MPs. He added that in the future, “studies will be conducted in many big universities on the decline of the Congress."
“Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress party'," PM Modi said.
08 Feb 2023, 04:55 PM ISTPeople drowning in despair, unable to accept India's progress: PM Modi
PM Modi said some people have fallen in despair so much that they have been unable to accept country’s progress. “A few people, drowning in despair, are unable to accept the country's progress. They don't see achievements of the people of the country. It's the result of the efforts of 140 crore people of the country due to which India is making a name. They don't see those achievements," PM Modi said.
08 Feb 2023, 04:47 PM IST‘Tumhare pao ke neeche zameen nahi…': PM takes jibe at Cong, Oppn
“Tumhare pao ke neeche koi zameen nahi, kamaal yeh hai ki phir bhi yumhe yakeen nahi."
08 Feb 2023, 04:41 PM ISTEntire world looking at India hopefully: PM Modi
Today, all the credible institutions of the world, all experts who deeply study the global effects and can also make predictions for the future, are very hopeful and excited for India. Why is this happening? Why is the entire world looking at India hopefully?: PM Narendra Modi
08 Feb 2023, 04:35 PM ISTPM Modi’s on UPA’s 10 years: ‘Indians were scared…’
From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there were terror attacks in India during UPA's 10 years. Everyone was scared. From J&K to North East, there was violence across the country and India had no voice at the global front. During the nuclear deal, they were caught in the cash for votes scam. During the CWG games, India had a chance to shine, but they got caught in the CWG scam. The UPA government turned every opportunity into a disaster: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
08 Feb 2023, 04:27 PM ISTAcute inflation, unemployment in several countries but India world's 5th largest economy: PM Modi
PM Modi said the Covid pandemic, divided the world and destruction due to war in many parts of the world has caused instability. He said when there is acute inflation, unemployment, food crisis in several countries, “which Indian would not be proud that even in such times, the nation is world's 5th largest economy?"
08 Feb 2023, 04:24 PM ISTKuch log nirasha mein doobe hain: PM Modi on Oppn attacks
Listing India’s G20 Presidency and the growth in the economy, PM Modi said the G20 Presidency is a matter of pride for the Indians but “kuch log nirasha mein doobe mein". Taking a veiled jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi said, “Unki haalat khasta ho chuki hai toh niraash kyu nahi honge [Their situation has worsened so why wouldn’t they be upset]"
08 Feb 2023, 04:21 PM ISTThere is positivity, hope, confidence in world about India: PM Modi
Speaking about India’s G20 Presidency, PM Modi said that there has been a “positivity, hope and confidence in world about India". Attacking Opposition, PM Modi said hosting G20 is a matter of pride but some people irked by it. “There were two-three decades of instability; now there is political stability in country, a decisive government is in place," PM Modi said.
08 Feb 2023, 04:10 PM ISTNo one opposed the President's speech, that means everyone agreed: PM Modi
PM Modi said that this entire debate was on the President's address, but no one criticized his speech. “The President had said that once upon a time, the country used to look to the world for solutions to its problems. Today the whole world is looking towards India. PM Modi said that I am happy that everyone has accepted the President's address," PM Modi said.
"When Preisdent's Address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later: PM Modi
08 Feb 2023, 04:05 PM IST'Yeh keh keh kar hum...': PM Modi's jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
On Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, PM Modi said, "Yeh keh keh kar hum, dil ko behla rahe hai. Woh Ab chal chuke hai, woh ab aa rahe hai."
08 Feb 2023, 04:03 PM ISTPM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's absence in Parliament
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's absence in Parliament on the day of his speech, PM Modi said, “After some people’s speech, the whole ecosystem was jumping in joy saying, “yeh huie na baat". They would have slept well, maybe they haven’t even woken up yet."
08 Feb 2023, 03:57 PM ISTPM Modi speaks about President address
PM Modi begins his address in Lok Sabha. Speaking about the President's address, PM Modi said, “In her visionary Address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country."
As PM Modi began his speech in Lok Sabha, the Opposition protested with sloganeering, demanding JPC in the Adani row.
08 Feb 2023, 03:48 PM ISTPM Modi arrives in Lok Sabha, MPs chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
PM Modi arrived in Lok Sabha amid the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. PM Modi is due to make a speech in Lok Sabha as a row over the Hindenburg report on Adani Group brews storm in the country.
08 Feb 2023, 03:42 PM ISTPM Modi to address Parliament shortly
08 Feb 2023, 03:40 PM ISTIn response to Rahul Gandhi, Mahesh Jethmalani shares Robert Vadra's pic with Adani
08 Feb 2023, 03:17 PM ISTRahul Gandhi made a pappu of you: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Earlier we never heard about President's caste or religion but for the first time, it is being conveyed across the country that BJP has made an Adivasi President. It has been made a political issue... You tried to make Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' but he has made you Pappu: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
08 Feb 2023, 03:15 PM ISTTotalEnergies CEO says Adani Green, Adani Total Gas are healthy
TotalEnergies SE said its $3.1 billion investment in the gas and renewables units of Indian conglomerate Adani Group are healthy, but a hydrogen partnership is on hold for the moment. “These companies have assets and revenue" and are healthy, TotalEnergies’ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said.
08 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM ISTRahul Gandhi is misuning this platform to stay in news, politics: Kiren Rijiju
Attacking Rahul Gandhi over his speech on the Adani-Hindenburg row, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Congress MP was misusing this platform to stay in news and politics.
08 Feb 2023, 03:04 PM ISTWhy is govt running away from JPC? Congress asks on Adani row
Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal attacked the Central government over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group, saying how could a man [in reference to Gautam Adani] have had this growth in his business without the government’s support? Venugopal also asked why the government was running away from the JPC [Joint Probe Committee].
08 Feb 2023, 02:56 PM ISTAmid row over Hindenburg report, Adani Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 17%
Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.5% rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit at ₹246 crore as compared to ₹211 crore in the year-ago quarter. On Wednesday, shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd were up 4.99% at ₹418.80 apiece on the NSE in the late afternoon deals. Click here to read
08 Feb 2023, 02:38 PM IST‘Should control tongue…’: Hema Malini to Mahua Moitra
BJP MP Hema Malini has slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for using “offensive" language in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, saying the Opposition should “control their tongue".
"They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person," Hema Malini said.
08 Feb 2023, 02:36 PM ISTRahul Gandhi 'misled' Lok Sabha during speech: RS Prasad
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused the Gandhi family of being involved in corruption. He said that those who are out on bail are hurling "baseless" accusations against the Government. Speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Adani-Hindenburg row, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the remarks were "baseless, shameful and full of lies, and came from a feeling of dejection".
"Those out on bail and are currently facing trial (in National Herald case) are levelling baseless allegations," Prasad said countering Gandhi.
08 Feb 2023, 02:24 PM ISTOppn MPs protest in Parliament premises on Adani row
Opposition MPs on Wednesday protested in Parliament premises over the Hindenburg-Adani row and demanded a Joint Parliament Committe on the row. MPs from at least three opposition parties held a protest near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament Complex.
Among the parties that participated in the protest were Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shina Sena faction.
08 Feb 2023, 02:14 PM ISTVP Dhankar pulls up Kharge for calling PM Modi 'Mauni Baba'
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was pulled up by Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar for taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue. In response, Jagdeep Dhankar said such remarks “do not suit his stature".
Mallikarjun Kharge had said, “I want to ask the pm why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists? The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba."
08 Feb 2023, 02:08 PM ISTShekhar Kapur on why a short-sheller wouldn't have been able to target a US company
Shekhar Kapur has said that a short-seller like Hindenburg Research wouldn’t have been able to target a United States’ company as blatantly as it did with the Adani Group. He said there’s history of banning short selling going back to 1600. In a tweet, Shekhar Kapur said, “The #shortselling co #HindenbergResearch would not have been able to target a US Co as blatantly as it has done #AdaniEnterprise .. for in the US the Securities and Exchange will apply the reinforced ‘Uptick’ rule."
08 Feb 2023, 01:50 PM ISTIndia banks’ loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant – RBI DG Jain
Indian banks' exposure of loans against shares to the embattled Adani Group is not very significant, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Wednesday, allaying concerns that lenders could be hurt as a result of a massive sell-off in the conglomerate.
Investors have been worried about various banks' exposure to the Adani Group ever since late January when U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the conglomerate.
The Adani group has denied wrongdoing, but saw more than $110 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since the report was released.
08 Feb 2023, 01:46 PM ISTSBI's exposure to Adani Group 'well-manageable': CreditSights
State Bank of India's exposure to the embattled Adani Group is "well-manageable", given its strong buffer of provision reserves, said CreditSights, part of the Fitch Group, in a note on Tuesday.
SBI's total exposure to the conglomerate was 0.9% of its total loan book, or around 270 billion rupees, Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Friday.
CreditSights pointed out that the country's largest lender has a provision reserves buffer of around 338 billion rupees ($4.08 billion), or around 1% of net loans.
(Reuters)
08 Feb 2023, 01:25 PM ISTMahua Moitra defends controversial remark in Parliament
"Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story," Mahua Moitra defends her 'unparliamentary language' in Parliament
08 Feb 2023, 01:16 PM IST‘There should be Supreme Court monitored enquiry on Hindenburg Report’
AITC MP Jawhar Sircar asks, ‘Adani’s share value went up by over 5000% in the last two years and there has been no scrutiny. RBI has failed us, DRI has failed us. ED has been busy raiding opposition that it missed the biggest scam that unearthed in India.’ He further added, ‘our party demands a JPC and a Supreme Court monitored probe.’
08 Feb 2023, 01:04 PM ISTAllegations made by opposition (on Adani) baseless: Piyush Goyal
Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal countered allegations made on Gautam Adani by Malikarjun Kharge saying, ‘the Opposition is making allegations based on baseless foreign reports.’ He went on to add, 'We know Congress keeps joining ha
08 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM ISTThey are overtly insinuating (against) the PM: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
It's very smart to say we are giving data, we will corroborate it...but it is completely infused with insinuation against PM Modi and that's what we are objecting to. They are overtly insinuating the PM: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Opposition parties in RS
08 Feb 2023, 12:45 PM ISTIs Adani's rise due to favour of friendship?: Kharge
"Wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was ₹50,000 cr while in 2019 it became ₹1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth ₹12 lakh crores came, is it due to favour of friendship?", asks M Kharge in Parliament
08 Feb 2023, 12:43 PM IST‘If I speak the truth, is it anti-national?’
If I speak the truth, is it anti-national? I'm not anti-national. I'm more patriotic than anyone here. I'm a 'bhoomi-putra'...You're looting the country& telling me that I'm anti-national: LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address
08 Feb 2023, 12:30 PM ISTRajya Sabha gets disrupted, Chairman Dhankhar calls it ‘strategy’
“We’re sending a very very dangerous signal to the people. Their anger, anguish is now beyond tolerance. Every time in the morning, they see this spectacle of the House being plunged in disorder as a part of strategy," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said while slamming the Opponent.
08 Feb 2023, 12:17 PM ISTJohn Brittas slams Centre
08 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM IST'Patriotism is used to protect black money'
For the first time in history, patriotism is used as a shield to protect black money, said CPI-M MP John Brittas.
08 Feb 2023, 12:04 PM ISTPM Modi's reply in Lok Sabha expected at 3 PM
PM Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address is expected at around 3 PM today.
08 Feb 2023, 12:02 PM ISTAdani stocks jump after RBI rate hike
08 Feb 2023, 12:00 PM ISTOpposition united on JPC probe: Sanjay Raut
08 Feb 2023, 11:44 AM ISTTMC MPs, workers hold protest outside SBI office in Delhi
08 Feb 2023, 11:29 AM ISTPrivilege Motion against RahulGandhi
The Centre has moved a Privilege Motion against Rahul Gandhi after the Congress MP questioned PM Modi's connection with Gautam Adani.
08 Feb 2023, 11:28 AM ISTAAP, BRS, Shiv Sena MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue
08 Feb 2023, 11:23 AM ISTAdani Port fair value ₹810: Kotak
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has reduced the price of Adani Port, but the brokerage is still bullish on the stock and estimates the firm's fair value to be ₹810, implying a potential gain of 45% from its previous close on February 7.
08 Feb 2023, 11:12 AM ISTPM Modi to respond on RaGa allegations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond on allegations made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today in Lok Sabha.
08 Feb 2023, 11:02 AM ISTAmbuja Cement to host analyst call shortly
Adani Ports's Karan Adani and Ambuja Cements' Ajay Kapur will present the post earnings updates on February 8 at 11:30 AM.
08 Feb 2023, 10:15 AM ISTStay away from Adani Group stocks: Siddhartha Khemka
Right now, it is best to stay away from Adani Group stocks, with the exception of very high risk traders or intraday traders, Siddhartha Khemka told The Economic Times. High-risk traders might be able to examine the data based on delivery volumes and place bets on futures and options. However, coming up with a name is quite tough because, aside from Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, all of the other organisations rely on circuit-based filtering, added the head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
08 Feb 2023, 10:04 AM ISTSuspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha
BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, asking for a discussion on the Hindenburg Report about Adani Enterprises and other Adani Group companies.
08 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM ISTPrivilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has given a privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for using "certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements against PM Modi" in Lok Sabha while speaking about the Adani issue.
08 Feb 2023, 09:50 AM ISTNomura, SMFG disclose fund exposures in Adani companies
Major asset managers are increasing disclosure over mutual funds with exposure to the group in response to uneasy investors as the unrest in Gautam Adani's empire spreads to Japan. The asset management division of Nomura Holdings Inc. has published information regarding 30 of its publicly available investment trusts that own either stocks or bonds of Adani firms. The action was in line with similar ones taken last week by subsidiaries of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Bloomberg reported.
08 Feb 2023, 09:31 AM ISTAdani Green opens green
08 Feb 2023, 09:30 AM ISTAdani Transmission opens green
08 Feb 2023, 09:29 AM ISTAdani Wilmar opens green ahead of earnings
08 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM ISTAdani Ports opens green
08 Feb 2023, 09:23 AM ISTAdani Enterprises opens green
08 Feb 2023, 09:20 AM ISTAdani Total Gas hits lower circuit
Adani Total Gas has hit lower circuit.
08 Feb 2023, 09:18 AM ISTMost Adani stocks open green
Most Adani stocks have opened green, with the sole exception of Adani Total Gas.
08 Feb 2023, 09:14 AM ISTOaktree among distressed funds scooping up Adani Bonds
Bonds associated with Gautam Adani's corporate empire have been scooped up by hedge funds and experts in distressed debt, which may be encouraging for the group as it works to restore confidence following a damning short-seller report. Oaktree Capital Management and Davidson Kempner Capital Management were among those buying the debt in recent weeks, according to Bloomberg sources.
08 Feb 2023, 09:09 AM ISTAdani stocks under watch
Adani stocks are under watch today after they delivered a mixed bag. Some of them rallied high while others nose-dived. Read more.
08 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM ISTAmbuja Cements stock under F&O ban on NSE today; Adani Ports out
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on February 8, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the NSE. The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. Read more.
08 Feb 2023, 07:07 AM ISTAdani under scrutiny as UK watchdog launches probe into London-based company
Elara Capital, a London-based company reported to have connections to Adani Group, and the Indian conglomerate itself are being watched by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK. Although the allegations mostly centre on group firms outside of the UK, the FCA is looking into potential UK connections around Elara, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to Financial News.
08 Feb 2023, 06:50 AM ISTGautam Adani’s net worth slashed in half since Hindenburg report
According to Forbes’ estimates, with a current net worth of $60.6 billion (up $1.2 billion, 2.01%), Gautam Adani ranks as the 17th richest person in the world. Adani's wealth has decreased more than half from $126.4 billion before Hindenburg's charges became public on January 24.
08 Feb 2023, 06:35 AM ISTSell-off in Adani stocks halts after eight days
The sell-off in Adani Group stocks halted on February 7 as the group unveiled more steps to restore investor confidence and reduce its debt, including a plan to repay Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s loans worth ₹5,000 crore by March 2024. Read more.
08 Feb 2023, 06:25 AM ISTInvestors closely watching Adani share movements
Share movements of Adani Group companies will be closely watched by investors after Adani Enterprises experienced the biggest gain since the analysis by Hindenburg Research on January 24. Investors in distressed debt and hedge funds have started buying Adani Company Bonds. According to a research by the ratings agency Moody's, the Adani Group's exposure to Indian banks is not significant enough to have an effect on their credit quality.
08 Feb 2023, 05:57 AM ISTModi govt afraid of Adani debate: Opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is “afraid" of discussing the demand for a probe into billionaire Gautam Adani’s fight with Hindenburg, alleged the Opposition.
08 Feb 2023, 05:46 AM ISTModi govt didn’t ‘pressure’ GVK to sell Mumbai Airport to Adani
The Modi administration, according to GV Sanjay Reddy, did not force GVK to hand over Mumbai Airport to the Adani Group. Rahul Gandhi's accusations have been vehemently refuted by the GVK vice chairman who spoke to NDTV.
08 Feb 2023, 05:28 AM ISTAdani Total Gas expects to receive 2.2 MT LNG at Dhamra terminal in FY24
Adani Total Private Ltd expects to receive 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its terminal at Dhamra on India's eastern coast during the year ending March 2024, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday. Read more.
08 Feb 2023, 05:03 AM ISTAPSEZ to repay $605 million debt to improve leverage metric
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. will repay a debt of around 50 billion rupees ($604.6 million) as tycoon Gautam Adani takes steps to improve a leverage metric and corporate governance at his firms following a short seller attack that has put its financial health under scrutiny.
The repayment in the year starting in April will improve net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio to about 2.5 times, the company said in an earnings statement on Tuesday. The ratio stands at just over 3 times currently.
India’s largest private sector ports operator, which reported an earnings miss in the latest quarterly earnings, also said it would roughly halve its capital expenditure next financial year, compared with the current year.
08 Feb 2023, 03:13 AM ISTWe have been fooled : Mahua Moitra on Adani in LS
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and said the billionaire businessman had taken the country for a ride.
While participating in the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, Moitra, without naming Adani, said that a famous person whose name starts with 'A' and ends with 'I' and is not Advani, who stinks of crony capitalism, had duped everyone.
Soon after she concluded her speech, there were angry exchanges between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP members. Moitra was heard using certain objectionable words to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Moitra to apologise out of morality and said if she does not it would reflect on her culture.
Moitra brought two birthday caps in the House to press her argument that the businessman being most talked about had befooled the government.
She demanded that an enquiry be ordered against the activities of the Adani group.
Beginning her address by quoting from President Droupadi Murmu's address, Moitra said, "Every word I utter is going to be an oblation and offering a truth into my 'maha yagna' of nation building."
"I want to start off by saying as an ex-investment banker, I want companies to thrive. But I want honest, hardworking Indian companies to strive and not trapeze artists. As an MP colleague of mine likes to say the Chair always asked me not to get angry. I will not be angry for what I have to say. I will only say that we've all been fooled," she said.
Referring to a statement by the Adani group in which it had said that short-seller Hindenburg's report was a calculated attack on India, she said, "The pride of India is not the wealth of one individual, pride of India lies in the robustness of its institutional structures."
She said a company which is in infrastructure makes five to 15 per cent returns if they are lucky and if they get everything right, but the multiple with which this company 'A' was trading was absolutely outrageous.
Even Google, Amazon and Microsoft don't trade on such multiples, she said. (PTI)
08 Feb 2023, 02:17 AM ISTAdani stocks have given us a case study in the theory of reflexivity
In a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said: “When the focus is totally on a film’s opening numbers, the film’s DNA changes." He was perhaps unknowingly channelling his inner George Soros while talking about his flop magnum opus Bombay Velvet.
08 Feb 2023, 01:58 AM ISTRahul Gandhi leads opposition charge against govt on Adani fortunes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday used the discussion on the President’s speech to attack the Centre over the sharp rise in the fortunes of the Adani Group, linking State foreign visits to global gains made by the tycoon, even as treasury benches hit back, asking for proof and blaming the Congress for past scams.
07 Feb 2023, 11:37 PM ISTTrade analyst raises question on Adani's repaying strategy
07 Feb 2023, 10:11 PM ISTAdani going to take you down: CPI(M) MP to Modi govt
Speaking on the 'Motion of Thanks on the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said the Central government a failure to take corrective measures on the Adani issue "is going to take you down".
Speaking on the 'Motion of Thanks on the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said the Central government a failure to take corrective measures on the Adani issue "is going to take you down". Several Opposition parties have protested in Parliament and across the country over the Hindenburg report which made a range of allegations, including fraudulent transactions, against the Adani Group.
Speaking in Parliament, CPI(M) MP said, “One issue which is raging in the country but that is a holy cow for many of us. There is obviously Gau Mata... (but) there is a bigger cow, holy cow in this country, none other than Adani. You dont want us to discuss about Adani, the fiasco, the scandal that is rocking the entire world….They should actually read the writing on the wall. Mr Adani is going to take you down. Please take corrective steps."
07 Feb 2023, 08:43 PM ISTPM makes infra in name of Netaji, hostels now being built in Rahul, Priyanka's names: Irani
There is an airport called Fursatganj. The land is of govt but the family has opened hostels in name of son and daughter. P, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but hostels have been built there in the name of Rahul and Priyanka: BJP MP Smriti Irani
07 Feb 2023, 08:42 PM ISTBaseless, Congress based on twin pillar of ‘deal, commission’: RS Prasad
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday condemned the allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the government during the Lok Sabha session, calling them "baseless".
"We condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against our government while speaking in Parliament today," said Prasad. Taking a dig at Congress, he said that the party is based on the twin pillars of "deal and commission". He added, “The whole ecosystem of Congress is based on twin pillar of deal and commission."
07 Feb 2023, 08:37 PM ISTSmriti Irani's response to Rahul Gandhi
In a response to Rahul Gandhi over his speech on the recent Adani-Hindenburg row, Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked the Congress MP, alleging that there was no development in Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh for 30 years. She said that while people of Amethi waited for a medical college, “one family" instead made a guest house for themselves on the land allotted for the college.
“For 30 years, the people of Amethi were repeatedly told that a medical college will be opened. But if you visit Amethi, you will see that this one family made a guest house for themselves on the land allocated for medical college," Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha.
07 Feb 2023, 07:24 PM ISTUproar in House over Mahua's speech on Adani
07 Feb 2023, 07:13 PM ISTMoody's shares update on Adani
"While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 per cent of total loans for most banks," Moody's said, adding, "Risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans."
07 Feb 2023, 07:07 PM ISTExpansion and spending plans intact: Adani Total Gas
Adani Total Gas Limited said on Tuesday that its expansion and spending plans remain intact amid the crisis roiling the wider group. “Our plans are intact," Chief Executive Officer Suresh P. Manglani said, adding, “our expansions are happening and our revenue is building up."
07 Feb 2023, 06:31 PM ISTAdani mulls independent review
Adani Group is considering independent evaluation of issues relating to legal compliance, related party transactions and internal controls following a US short-seller's critical report on its businesses, disclosures showed on Tuesday.
07 Feb 2023, 06:02 PM ISTBanks' exposure to Adani group "insufficient", face limited risk: Fitch Ratings
Indian banks' exposure to Adani group is "insufficient in itself" to pose a substantial risk to their credit profiles, Fitch Ratings said. Adani group has faced stock rout and questions after a US short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a damning report alleging financial and accounting fraud by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. Adani Group has denied all charges and threatened to sue Hindenburg.
"Fitch Ratings believes that Indian banks' exposure to the Adani group is insufficient in itself to present a substantial risk to the banks' standalone credit profiles," the rating agency said in a note.
07 Feb 2023, 05:29 PM ISTGovt should clarify on Hindenburg report: Dimple Yadav
Addressing Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that the Hindenburg report has made many allegations against the Adani Group and the Central government should clarify on the report.
07 Feb 2023, 05:06 PM IST‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ but only Adani growing in India, says BSP MP
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali attacked the Central government over the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani, saying the government had promised “sabka saath, sabka vikas" but only the businessman is growing in the country.
07 Feb 2023, 04:55 PM ISTLook at Congress-ruled states: Shiv Sena MP to Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav replied to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about Gautam Adani and the businessman’s connection with PM Narendra Modi. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Prataprao Jadhav said Rahul Gandhi should look at the Congress-ruled states who have given contracts to the businessman for development in their states.
07 Feb 2023, 04:50 PM ISTAdani Group share clues seen in surging options market
On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises Ltd. led the recovery of the group's stocks, countering losses from the previous two weeks. This was due to positive technical indicators and option bets, which suggested a rebound. The company's flagship, which is led by controversial figure Gautam Adani, saw a surge of up to 25% after reports emerged that the founders had repaid nearly $1.1 billion in loans.
This gain helped reduce the decline in the group's market capitalization to $112 billion, which had been impacted by Hindenburg Research's allegations of market manipulation and accounting fraud on January 24. Adani has repeatedly denied these claims.
07 Feb 2023, 04:36 PM ISTAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q3 net profit declines 12.94%
On Tuesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 12.94% decrease in consolidated net profit to ₹1,336.51 crore for Q3 of 2022 ending December. This is compared to a consolidated profit of ₹1,535.28 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
07 Feb 2023, 04:26 PM ISTCalcutta HC asks rights body to serve PIL copy to Adani firm
Amid the controversy following the Hindenburg report, Gautam Adani's Adani Power has now landed in trouble. In a plea, a rights body alleged that power transmission towers of the company in West Bengal's Farakka were constructed without paying due compensation for land. Meanwhile, the Calcutta HC has asked the rights body, APDR, to serve a copy of the PIL to Adani Power Ltd.
Adani Power's lawyer, present in court, stated that the company began work on transmitting electricity from its Godda plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh in 2018.
07 Feb 2023, 04:12 PM ISTBJP running away from discussions on Adani: Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are saying that we will take part in the discussion. But you accept our demand for a proper inquiry and constitution of a JPC or CJI-monitored probe on the Adani issue. Why are you nervous? What is wrong here, why can't you do it? They're running away from discussion, not us."
07 Feb 2023, 04:06 PM ISTRahul Gandhi's address in Parliament on Adani row: Listen in
07 Feb 2023, 04:01 PM ISTAdani travels in PM Modi's aircraft: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleged: “Earlier PM Modi used to travel in Adani's aircraft now Adani travels in Modiji's aircraft. This matter was earlier of Gujarat, then became of India and now has become international. How much money did Adani give to BJP in the last 20 years and through electoral bonds?"
07 Feb 2023, 03:59 PM ISTIf you aren’t involved, why are you afraid: TMC MP to Centre on Adani row
On the Hindenburg-Adani row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said there should be an immediate probe on the controversy. Kalyan Banerjee also demanded Gautam Adani’s arrest.
07 Feb 2023, 03:40 PM ISTAdani Green Q3 results
Adani Green on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹127 crore for the quarter ended Decemebr 2022. This is against a net loss of ₹79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Revenue from operations for power supply dipped by 59% to ₹917 crore from ₹2,268 crore in the year ago period.
07 Feb 2023, 03:32 PM ISTAmbuja Cement's Q3 results
Adani Group's recently acquired leading cement player, Ambuja Cement reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit at ₹368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) versus ₹252.81 crore during the same period last year.
In Lok Sabha, the Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the business fortunes and personal wealth of billionaire Gautam Adani under the Modi government.
However, RaGa's charges also saw a sharp response from the treasury benches.
As per the PTI report, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asked him to not level "wild allegations" and furnish proof of his claims. While speaker Om Birla also asked him to focus on the President's address and disapproved of the Congress leader displaying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adani in the business tycoon's plane to highlight their alleged proximity.
07 Feb 2023, 03:16 PM ISTCongress President: BJP running away from Adani discussion
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that it needs to be found out whether the fundamentals of the Gautam Adani Group are strong or weak.
Talking to ANI, Kharge said, "We are saying that we will take part in the discussion. But you accept our demand for a proper inquiry and constitution of a JPC or CJI-monitored probe on the Adani issue. Why are you nervous? What is wrong here, why can't you do it? They're running away from discussion, not us."
07 Feb 2023, 02:52 PM ISTWhy Adani business never fails? Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
In Lok Sabha, the Congress Party member Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, everyone is asking what is this magic whatever business is there Adani is doing it, and only meets success, never failure. He said, during Bharat Jodo, south to north one name repeated constantly Adani Adani Adani.
07 Feb 2023, 02:44 PM ISTIndian banks exposure in Adani insufficient to pose risk: Fitch
As per the Reuters report, Fitch estimated that loans to all Adani group entities generally account for 0.8%-1.2% of total lending for Indian banks rated by the agency, equivalent to 7%-13% of total equity.
The rating agency said on Tuesday that even in a distress scenario, it is unlikely that all of this exposure would be written down, as much of it is tied to performing projects. But Fitch cautioned the banks as they could face pressure to provide refinancing for Adani firms --- if foreign banks' exposure rises or investor appetite for the group's debt weakens in global markets.
07 Feb 2023, 01:57 PM ISTGautam Adani becomes one of the top gainers among world’s richest
Gautam Adani, with an increase of $463 million - thanks to Adani stocks rising on February 7, became one of the top gainers among the richest people in the world. Other gainers in the list include Elon Musk ($3 billion), Tadashi Yanai ($708 million), Ravi Jaipuria ($675 million) and Low Tuck Kwong ($648 million), according to Forbes. Adani now stands at no. 17 among the richest people in the world.
07 Feb 2023, 01:27 PM ISTAdani Ports Q3 revenue increases 16% in 9M FY23
Adani Ports Q3 revenue has increased by 16% YoY to ₹15,055 crore in 9M FY23.
07 Feb 2023, 01:26 PM ISTAdani Ports net profit down by 16%
Q3FY23 net profit of ₹1,315.54 crore, down by 16%, from ₹1,567.01 crore in Q3FY22 on consolidated basis.
07 Feb 2023, 01:17 PM ISTAPSEZ targets ₹15,000 crore EBITDA for FY24
For FY24, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is targetting EBITDA of ₹14,500-15,000 crore.
07 Feb 2023, 12:52 PM ISTGautam Adani recently met SEBI Chairperson twice: Report
Gautam Adani recently made two trips to the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, according to Hindu BusinessLine sources. Adani met SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch during both visits, one of which was in October.
07 Feb 2023, 12:48 PM IST‘People like Adani are looting common people,’ says Maharashtra Congress chief
“People like Adani are looting common people. Heavy GST is levied on people. Rich are getting richer every day, but poor and middle class are getting ruined. Centre is protecting people like Adani and not ready for talks in Parliament," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
07 Feb 2023, 12:45 PM ISTAdani Enterprises compared to Bitcoin
07 Feb 2023, 12:44 PM ISTYSR slams netizen for comparing Adani with Elon Musk
07 Feb 2023, 12:19 PM ISTMark Mobius remains bullish on India despite ‘Adani problem’
The recent decline in Adani Company shares hasn't discouraged seasoned investor Mark Mobius, who refers to it as a "Adani problem" rather than an issue with India. He declared that he is still optimistic about India's possibilities, calling them "incredible".
"It's an Adani problem. India is still going to go from strength to strength. It’s an incredible country with incredible prospects. I think it’s just one of the typical scandals you get in capital markets and it’ll pass," Mobius told Bloomberg.
07 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM ISTPublic sector institutions’ exposure ‘insignificant’, says Fin Secy
“Public sector institutions’ exposure is insignificant," says Finance Secretary T V Somanathan amid Adani controversy.
07 Feb 2023, 12:06 PM ISTRajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs walked to the Well of the House and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the House and respond over Adani row.
07 Feb 2023, 11:54 AM ISTYou're using ‘savings of 30 crore loyal policyholders to enrich your friends’, says Jairam Ramesh tells Centre
“Your government has a track record of bailing out failing disinvestments such as IDBI Bank, New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation using LIC funds. It's one thing to bail out public sector companies and quite another to use savings of 30 crore loyal policyholders to enrich your friends," Jairam Ramesh told Centre.
07 Feb 2023, 11:37 AM ISTTMC demands arrest of LIC chairman for ‘loot’
07 Feb 2023, 11:35 AM ISTMajor Adani shares rally
Adani Enterprises' stock rose 25%, reaching a high of ₹1,965.50. The price of Adani Ports, expected to release quarterly results later in the day, increased by 9.64% to ₹598.70. Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar both reached their upper circuit limits at Rs. 1,324.45 and Rs. 399.40, respectively.
07 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM ISTLok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12 noon amid protests.
07 Feb 2023, 11:31 AM ISTIs Aswath Damodaran right about Adani value?
Is Aswath Damodaran right about Adani value? Here’s what Basant Maheshwari says. Read here.
07 Feb 2023, 11:13 AM ISTAdani Green recovers, goes green
07 Feb 2023, 11:07 AM ISTLok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over Opposition MPs' demand for a discussion on the Adani row and the demand for a JPC probe.
07 Feb 2023, 10:47 AM ISTSBI's Loan exposure to Adani Group manageable: CreditSights
Given its substantial general provision reserves buffer of ₹338 billion or 1% of net loans, SBI's entire loan exposure to the Adani Group is quite manageable, according to a report published on February 7 by CreditSights, a division of Fitch Ratings.
07 Feb 2023, 10:31 AM ISTAdani Enterprises hits 15% upper circuit
07 Feb 2023, 10:27 AM ISTWhy are you nervous? Kharge asks govt
What we are saying is that we'll discuss and you accept our demand for a proper inquiry and constitution of a JPC or CJI-monitored probe. Why are you nervous? What is wrong here, why don't you do it? They're running away from discussion, not us: LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
07 Feb 2023, 10:24 AM ISTLike-minded Opposition parties, except AAP, to participate in Parliamentary debates today
Like-minded Opposition parties, except AAP, decided to participate in the Parliamentary debates today: ANI Sources
07 Feb 2023, 10:21 AM ISTAdani Enterprises shares hit 10% upper circuit
07 Feb 2023, 09:59 AM ISTAdani Enterprises, Adani Ports top Nifty gainers
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports are among top Nifty gainers.
07 Feb 2023, 09:58 AM ISTExposure to Adani Group is ₹7,000 crore: REC
Exposure to Adani Group is ₹7,000 crore on 10-12 projects; sanctions included exposure is of ₹12,000 crore, according to REC.
07 Feb 2023, 09:37 AM ISTAdani headwinds could spread to other Indian companies seeking ESG financing
The strong headwinds faced by the Adani group, which has been at the forefront of issuing international green and sustainability bonds, could impact access to offshore ESG-linked financing plans of other Indian companies, according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysts. Read more.
07 Feb 2023, 09:33 AM ISTSuspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha
BRS MP K Keshava Rao has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss Hindenburg Report on Adani Enterprises and other companies of the group.
07 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM ISTAdani Total Gas in red
07 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM ISTAdani Power opens in red
07 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM ISTAdani Green Energy goes red
07 Feb 2023, 09:25 AM ISTAdani Transmission in green
07 Feb 2023, 09:24 AM ISTAdani Wilmar in green
07 Feb 2023, 09:21 AM ISTAdani Ports opens in green
07 Feb 2023, 09:20 AM ISTAdani Enterprises start in green
07 Feb 2023, 09:15 AM ISTAdani Green Q3 results today
Adani Green will be among the stocks in focus as it declares its December quarter earnings today.
07 Feb 2023, 09:13 AM ISTAdani Ports Q3 results today
Adani Ports Q3 results will be released today. Adani Ports will see some more short covering in the early part of the week, said Rajesh Palviya, vice president (of derivatives and technicals) at Axis Securities.
07 Feb 2023, 09:10 AM ISTAmbuja Cements Q3 results today
Ambuja Cements Q3 results will be released today. Given its sharp price decline as a result of assurances on market integrity from the finance minister and authorities like the RBI and SEBI, Ambuja may experience some value buying, according to Crosseas Capital Services MD Rajesh Baheti.
07 Feb 2023, 09:03 AM ISTAdani bonds worth $1 billion find buyers
A number of international special situation funds, including high-yield and distressed-debt experts, have purchased sizable sums of foreign currency bonds from Adani Group companies. Read more.
07 Feb 2023, 08:36 AM ISTSelling pressure in some Adani Group stocks eases
Stocks of Adani Group companies ended up mixed on February 6, as weekend assurances by the government and regulators and promoters’ plan to repay share-backed loans eased selling pressure in some of them. Read more.
07 Feb 2023, 08:16 AM ISTOpposition to meet at 10 to decide Adani strategy
“Today Oppn parties meet at 10am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the Govt to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Oppn to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid!" tweeted Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh.
07 Feb 2023, 07:55 AM ISTAdani Ports remains part of NSE's F&O ban stock list for today
Adani Ports' stock has been put under the ban for trade on February 7 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the NSE. The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
07 Feb 2023, 07:16 AM ISTAdani Group still eligible for CEMBI, JACI, JESG indexes: JP Morgan
Adani Group remains eligible for the CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices, said JP Morgan.
07 Feb 2023, 07:15 AM ISTAdani prepays loans worth $1.11 billion
In an effort to boost investor confidence and lessen selling pressure on the group's stocks, Gautam Adani has redeemed $1.11 billion in loans before they mature in order to free pledged shares in Adani Transmission, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Green Energy.
07 Feb 2023, 07:05 AM ISTAgitation at Jantar Mantar
07 Feb 2023, 07:02 AM ISTProtest at Jantar Mantar, demand for JPC probe
In a demonstration on February 6 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Indian Youth Congress urged that the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) look into the fraud claims made against the Adani company in the Hindenburg research report.
07 Feb 2023, 06:45 AM ISTNSE lowers price band on 2 Adani stocks
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on February 6.
07 Feb 2023, 06:36 AM ISTWon't back down, says Digvijay Singh
“Won't back down till PM agrees to have discussion in Parliament," said Congress veteran Digvijay Singh on Hindenburg-Adani row.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTAdani Ports withstands market storm
Adani Green, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar each saw a 5% decline, while Adani Transmission saw a 10% loss. The only Adani-affiliated stock to outperform the market was Adani Ports, which increased 9.3%.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTAdani Enterprises' stock under pressure
Adani Enterprises' stock fell as high as 9.6% in early trading before falling just 0.9% at the close on February 6.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTAdani to prepay loans worth $1.1 billion
Adani Group declared that it would prepay loans totaling about $1.1 billion obtained against securities pledged in Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, allowing it to reclaim the shares. The attempt to alleviate investor jitters, nevertheless, was unable to stop the market crash.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTCongress demonstrates across India
Several offices of the state-owned LIC and SBI were among the locations where hundreds of Congress party members demonstrated nationwide.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTProtest at Jantar Mantar
Protesters put up signs and chanted anti-Adani chants at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Some managed to get past the barriers, which compelled the police to hold them.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTAdani Group loses $110 billion since January 24
Adani Group has lost $110 billion since January 24, when Hindenburg questioned its business practices in its report.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM ISTCongress holds protests in Jammu
On February 6, Congress members demonstrated in Jammu against the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and urged that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) look into the situation.
