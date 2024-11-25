PM Modi calls for constructive debates as winter session begins

Prime Minister Modi also criticised disruptive elements for hindering parliamentary proceedings and prioritising political self-interests over democracy.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published25 Nov 2024, 02:28 PM IST
PM Modi urges MPs to focus on meaningful discussions. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi urges MPs to focus on meaningful discussions. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of constructive debates and inclusivity in parliamentary proceedings on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

The Prime Minister urged all lawmakers to engage in meaningful discussions while criticising disruptive elements for hindering parliamentary proceedings and prioritising political self-interests over democracy.

“Unfortunately, a handful of individuals, rejected repeatedly by the public, try to control Parliament through disruptions. While they fail in achieving their objectives, they harm the democratic process and deprive new MPs of their right to speak,” he said.

Also read: ‘Those rejected 90 times by people do not allow…’: PM Modi takes jibe at INDIA bloc ahead of winter session | 5 points

Speaking to the media before the session began, Modi expressed hope that the session of Parliament would be highly productive and contribute to enhancing India’s global standing.

The Prime Minister placed special emphasis on empowering new parliamentarians across party lines. 

“Each generation has a duty to prepare the next. New MPs bring fresh ideas and energy, and they must be given opportunities to express themselves,” he stated, urging senior leaders to mentor emerging lawmakers and provide space for innovation.

The winter session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, will conclude on 20 December. The session includes 19 sittings spread over 26 days.

Also read: Maharashtra results in charts: Seat shares, strike rates, win margins, and more

The government has listed 15 bills for consideration, including five new ones and a proposal to amend the Waqf law.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, one of the proposed legislations, aims to ensure compliance with India’s obligations under maritime treaties to which the country is a signatory. Additionally, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill are scheduled for introduction and potential passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are currently pending in the Lok Sabha, while two others await consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

Constitution Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi calls for constructive debates as winter session begins

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    340.15
    02:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.15 (0.93%)

    Adani Power share price

    451.05
    02:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.7 (-2.11%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.80
    02:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2 (1.4%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    846.30
    02:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    30.25 (3.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    583.60
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    12.2 (2.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.50
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.25 (1.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.35
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -6.7 (-0.35%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,738.60
    02:51 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-0.52%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,152.00
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -64 (-5.26%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    625.60
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -23.8 (-3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.65
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -8.25 (-3.21%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    969.60
    02:50 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -30.2 (-3.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,212.50
    02:51 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    895.7 (9.61%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.93
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.6 (8.79%)

    SBFC Finance share price

    90.94
    02:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    6.7 (7.95%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.75
    02:51 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.8 (7.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.