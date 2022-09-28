PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

As she continued to give major hit songs in the Bollywood industry, she became a favourite choice for songwriters and directors. She has sung around 5,000 songs in over a thousand Hindi and 36 regional films. Her choice of songs and her performance with finesse took the music industry to another level. There would be hardly any actress in that time for which Lata Mangeshkar hadn't sung. Lata Mangeshkar's songs have featured a wide range of actresses of different eras, be it Madhubala or Priyanka Chopra. She sang gazals and some classic songs as well. Even after her demise, Lata Mangeshkar has an ever-lasting impact on India's Bollywood industry and she remains eternal with her songs.