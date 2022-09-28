PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

To mark the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and announced to name a chowk in Ayodhya after her on Wednesday
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the iconic singer on Wednesday.
To honour the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar to the Indian music industry and her efforts to bring laurels to the nation, Prime Minister announced to name of a chowk in Ayodhya after her on Wednesday.
Taking on to Twitter, he posted, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."
Along with the Prime Minister, several other eminent personalities also paid tribute to the maestro singer. Many artist created her paintings to pay tribute on her birth anniversary.
Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is known for her miraculous voice that has added charm to hundreds of songs and remains favourite of many till now. She ruled the playback singing for decades. Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar died in February this year.
She is one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. She was born to classical singer Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore on 28 September, 1929. Her father's profession had a huge impact on Lata Mangeshkar who began learning music from him at a very early age. Not only Lata, but her siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath also learned the art of singing from their father and are famous personalities in the music industry.
As she continued to give major hit songs in the Bollywood industry, she became a favourite choice for songwriters and directors. She has sung around 5,000 songs in over a thousand Hindi and 36 regional films. Her choice of songs and her performance with finesse took the music industry to another level. There would be hardly any actress in that time for which Lata Mangeshkar hadn't sung. Lata Mangeshkar's songs have featured a wide range of actresses of different eras, be it Madhubala or Priyanka Chopra. She sang gazals and some classic songs as well. Even after her demise, Lata Mangeshkar has an ever-lasting impact on India's Bollywood industry and she remains eternal with her songs.
