Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, at Rajghat. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, at Rajghat. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2020, 08:36 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence
  • Prime Minister also went to Raj Ghat, memorial to Mahtma Gandhi, to pay his tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts. 

May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said.

The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat, memorial to Gandhi, to pay his tributes.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the prime minister tweeted. 

He also posted a short clip of his remarks on the father of the nation. 

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that the SIT will submit a detailed report in seven days and, for speedy justice, the case will be presented before a fast track court. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath on Hathras incident

1 min read . 30 Sep 2020
A file photo of Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Mint Lite | Amit Shah, air quality, Mahatma Gandhi likely on UK money & others

5 min read . 02 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout