PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts.

May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said.

May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said.

The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat, memorial to Gandhi, to pay his tributes.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the prime minister tweeted.

He also posted a short clip of his remarks on the father of the nation.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.