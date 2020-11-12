PM Narendra Modi pitches for convergence of approach between India and ASEAN

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the need for convergence of approach between India and the 10-nation Association of South East Asian Nations or ASEAN in ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, a region under international spotlight due to China’s expansionist approach towards its neighbours.

Tensions in the South China Sea were in focus as India and the ASEAN met for their annual summit, which took place via video link due to the covid-19 pandemic. A number of ASEAN countries have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. India too is currently involved in a military face off with China along its borders in Ladakh.

The two sides affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the region besides ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, the Indian foreign ministry said.

The summit also welcomed the adoption of a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2021-2025 to boost overall cooperation.

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced $1 million to ASEAN’s covid-19 Response Fund and stressed on the importance of leveraging the strong ties between the two sides in the battle against the pandemic.

In his remarks at the summit, Modi underlined the importance of greater physical and digital connectivity between ASEAN and India.

"Speeding up all types of connectivity initiatives between India and ASEAN - physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime - is the top priority for us," he said.

“There is ample closeness between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'. We firmly believe that a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is essential for security and growth for all in the region," Modi said in his opening remarks.

Later briefing reporters, Secretary (East) in the MEA Riva Ganguly Das said that the prime minister had also reiterated India's offer of $ 1 billion Line of Credit to support ASEAN connectivity.

Discussions covered regional and international issues of common interest and concern including South China Sea and terrorism, she said.

"Both sides noted the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region including through upholding adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," Das said.

"The leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the South China Sea in particular freedom of navigation and overflight," she added.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upward trajectory during the past few years with focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

"The Prime Minister underscored the importance of strengthening convergence between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific to ensure a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. He invited the ASEAN countries to take the lead on various pillars of our Oceans Initiative," Das said.

On trade and investment, she said the review of ASEAN-India trade in goods agreement has been long pending and added that Modi called for an early review of the pact. Modi also spoke of the importance of diversification and resilience of supply chains for post-covid economic recovery, she said.

“Overall it was a fruitful exchange with ASEAN leaders and the summit was successful in bringing out the convergence between the two sides," Das added.

