PM Modi presents National Creators Award 2024; Know what is it? Selection process, other details
National Creators Award is launched by PM Modi to honor excellence in storytelling, social change, education, and more, with over 1.5 lakh nominations and 10 lakh votes received.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive change
