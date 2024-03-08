Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive change

What is the National Creators Award?

With the dominance of social media, the creator economy is growing by leaps and bounds globally. Millions of digital creators on Instagram, Facebook, X, and other platforms are creating content on varied topics such as fashion, technology, general knowledge, education, travel, and others.

Therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new category of awards in view of this new booming profession in the country--the Creators.

Streaming platforms, influencers tie up for ad-led model

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

National Creators Award: Selection process

The Centre had opened a nomination window on its Innovate India website from 10-29 February 2024.

According to the data, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

The award is based on the number of votes cast to a creator.

National Creator Award: Categories

The award is presented across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; and International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

National Creator Award 2024: Winners list

Most Creative Creator- Female award: Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha)

Most Creative Creator-Male award: RJ Raunac (Bauaa)

Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh

Best Creator in Food Category Award: Kabita Singh

Green Champion category award: Pankhti Pandey

Best storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy

Cultural Ambassador of the Year award: Maithili Thakur

Best Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav Chaudhary

Best Health and Fitness Creator Award: Ankit Baiyanpuria

Best Creator in Education Category award: Naman Deshmukh

Favourite Travel Creator: Kamiya Jani

Disruptor of the Year award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!