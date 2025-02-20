PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and HM Amit Shah greet people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of a state on this day in 1987.

“Warm greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day! This vibrant state is known for its breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions and the remarkable warmth of its people,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Stating that the Mizo culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony, PM Modi added, “May Mizoram continue to prosper, and may its journey of peace, development and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

In another post, PM Modi greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This state is known for its rich traditions and deep connection to nature. The hardworking and dynamic people of Arunachal Pradesh continue to contribute immensely to India’s growth, while their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special,”

May Arunachal Pradesh continue to flourish, and may its journey of progress and harmony continue to soar in the years to come, added the Prime Minister.

Conveying her greetings to the people, President Murmu said that blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh represent India at its best.

Union Home Minister Amit shah also extended greetings to people of Arunachal and Mizoram.

"Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day. Gifted with natural beauty and cultural diversity Arunachal Pradesh has made immense contributions to Bharat's growth. May the state touch new heights," Shah wrote on 'X'.

In another post, the home minister extended greetings to "our sisters and brothers" of Mizoram on statehood day.

"Blessed with a rich heritage the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I pray for the continued growth of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, mass prayer is being held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, to mark the statehood day.