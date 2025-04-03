PM Narendra Modi receives ceremonial Guard of Honour in Bangkok; watches Thai version of Ramayana | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Bangkok after his arrived in Thailand for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit, on Thursday.

Modi was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Upon his arrival at the Don Mueang airport, Modi receive a grand welcome from the Indian community and he was also accorded a ceremonial welcome.

“Grateful for the warm welcome by the Indian community in Bangkok. India and Thailand share a deep-rooted cultural bond that continues to flourish through our people. Heartening to see this connection reflected so strongly here,” said PM Modi in a post while sharing pictures from the airport.

PM Modi watches Thai version of Ramayana Meanwhile, Modi also witnessed the Thai version of the Ramayana, Ramakien.

Ekkalak Nu-ngoen, alongwith a group of students from the Faculty of Music and Drama, Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, Thailand presented the retelling of the epic through the fusion of two dance forms - Bharatanatyam from India and Khon from Thailand.

Modi termed it as a cultural connect like no other.

“Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia,” said Modi in a post on X.

BIMSTEC summit Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, on Thursday evening.