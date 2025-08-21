PM Modi says Online Gaming Bill will encourage e-sports, save society from harmful effects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 21 hailed the government's new Online Gaming Bill 2025, saying that it will encourage e-sports and save society from harmful effects of online money games.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as X), Modi wrote, “This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity.”
“It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games,” he added.
The prime minister's post was quoting Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's own post on the Bill, seeking to explain that ‘The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’ passed by both houses of the Parliament, “takes a balanced approach – promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for middle-class and youth.”