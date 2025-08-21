PM Modi says Online Gaming Bill will encourage e-sports, save society from harmful effects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 21 hailed the government's new Online Gaming Bill 2025, saying that it will encourage e-sports and save society from harmful effects of online money games.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as X), Modi wrote, “This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity.”

“It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games,” he added.

The prime minister's post was quoting Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's own post on the Bill, seeking to explain that ‘The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’ passed by both houses of the Parliament, “takes a balanced approach – promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for middle-class and youth.”

Online Gaming Bill, 2025: 7 key points In multiple posts on X, Vaishnaw explained the approach that the Centre's new Online Gaming Bill takes, stating, “Online gaming is an important sector of Digital Bharat. There are three segments of online games: e-sports (training-based, often played between teams); online social games (fun, educational, community-based); and online money games (involve financial stakes, addictive, and harmful)”

He added that under the new Bill, e-sports are promoted, “Just like cricket or football, e-Sports require strategy, reflexes and teamwork. The Bill gives legal recognition to e-Sports; and the government will launch schemes and programs to promote them.”

Further, he added that online social games are also promoted, adding: “Think Angry Birds, card games, casual brain games.” He said that these are “recognized as a safe way to interact and learn”, and that the “government to support game makers and creators as part of India’s creator economy and software growth.”

As for online money games, under the Bill, they will be prohibited, the minister said, adding that such games result in “youth and children addicted, families ruined. Massive frauds, credit card debt, even suicides. Money laundering and terror financing concerns. Misleading celeb ads giving false legitimacy.”

According to Vaishnaw, the Bill takes a “balanced approach” that does not punish the victims, but penalises “service providers, advertisers, fund transfer platforms”.

He added that the Bill comes as “Crores of families destroyed by online money games. Middle-class savings wiped out. Thousands of complaints and grievances from across India.” Adding that the government “chose safety of families over any other interests”.

“When it comes to choosing between society’s welfare and government revenue, PM Modi has always chosen middle-class families. This Bill follows the same principle. It’s about protecting society while encouraging e-sports and online social game creators as engines of innovation,” the minister said.