Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked her.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar posted a audio message on the occassion and extending wishes to the Prime Minister saying he has done so much for the country that the people will never be able to forget him.

"I could not send a Rakhi on this auspicious occasion, and the whole country knows why... Today, lakhs and crores of women in the country are holding out Rakhis for you, but it is hard for them to tie the Rakhi. If possible, promise me on this occasion of Rakhi that you will take the country to new heights," the nightingale of India said.

Thanking her for the message, PM Modi said the country will reach new heights and attain unprecedented success with the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters.

लता दीदी, रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर आपका यह भावपूर्ण संदेश असीम प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा देने वाला है। करोड़ों माताओं-बहनों के आशीर्वाद से हमारा देश नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, नई-नई सफलताएं प्राप्त करेगा। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है। @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/pDHg0y3fDT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020





"Lata didi, your pleasant message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan has filled me with inspiration and energy. With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will touch new heights and success. I pray to god for your good health and long life," Modi tweeted.

Last year, during his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat", Modi had described Mangeshkar as an elder sister and said the singer's humility continues to be an inspiration.

