PM Narendra Modi says stampede at TVK rally in Karur 'deeply saddening': 'My thoughts are with victims'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the stampede at TVK rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur “deeply saddening” where over 30 people have been declared dead, including kids and 40 injured.

Advertisement

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu's Karur stampede: What exactly happened? While addressing the large crowd from the top of his campaign vehicle, Vijay paused his speech midway after several workers raised an alarm upon noticing people fainting and collapsing. Many of those who fainted, including children, had been waiting for hours just to catch a glimpse of him.

In response, Vijay personally called for a clear path for ambulances, threw water bottles from his campaign vehicle to help the crowd, and announced that a child had gone missing. He also appealed to the police for assistance.

Though the fainted individuals were quickly taken to hospitals, Vijay resumed his speech briefly. Sensing the possibility of a stampede forming in a section of the crowd, he made the decision to end his speech abruptly.

Advertisement

CM MK Stalin reacts CM MK Stalin described the situation as “deeply concerning”.

“The news coming from Karur is deeply concerning. I have instructed former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, and the District Collector to ensure that people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment," he said.

He added, “I have also directed Minister @Anbil_Mahesh from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. Additionally, I have spoken with the ADGP to take measures to stabilize the situation there quickly. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”

Home Minister Amit Shah says ‘deeply pained by tragic loss of lives’ Shah said, “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu extends condolences to bereaved family members President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over loss of lives in Karur. “Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured,” she said.

Advertisement