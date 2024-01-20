PM Modi seeks blessings from elephant at Tamil Nadu temple | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday visited Tamil Nadu's Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli, sought blessing from an elephant.

A photo of the elephant blessing the prime minister with his trunk has gone viral on the internet. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day: PM Modi in Ayodhya, Oppn charts alternate plans Donning a white-coloured 'veshti' (dhothi) and an angawastram (a shawl), PM Modi prayed with folded hands in the Lord Vishnu temple. He took blessings from the temple elephant after feeding it.

Modi prayed to Sri Ranganathaswamy and he was blessed with 'Sadari' (Crown, symbolising Lord Vishnu's blessings) by temple priests.

The PM prayed at several 'sannadhis' (separate enclosures for deities) including those dedicated to Vaishnavite saint-guru Sri Ramanjuacharya and Sri Chakkarathazhwar.

The Srirangam temple is situated on an island, at the confluence of Cauvery and Kollidam rivers. The early and later Cholas, Pandyas, the Hoysalas and the Vijayanagara empire have all contributed in the construction of the grand temple .

The temple is also known as 'Boologa Vaikuntam'or 'Vaikuntam on earth'. Vaikuntam is the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Saturday from Chennai and on his way to the temple, stood on the running board of his car and waved at the people and BJP workers who gathered at vantage points to greet him.

Modi will visit various significant temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20-21.

Prime Minister will also listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

PM Modi will later pray at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Yesterday, PM Modi visited Guruvayur temple in Kerala's Thrissur district. Modi, who is on an 11-day special ritual for the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya Ram temple, visited Kalaram Mandir in the Panchavati area of Maharashtra's Nashik last week. PM Modi also visited the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh this week.

