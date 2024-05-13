Hello User
PM Narendra Modi serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar | Watch
PM Narendra Modi serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar | Watch

  • PM Narendra Modi on Monday served ‘langar’ at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar

PM Modi serves langar at Bihar's Patna Sahib gurudwara

PM Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar and took part in serving langar during his visit on Monday. He was donning an orange colour turban while he served langar.

The PM visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib a day after holding a roadshow in the state capital.

The PM is scheduled to address election rallies in favour of NDA nominees in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran on Monday.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

