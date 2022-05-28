PM Narendra Modi: Serving the poor has been NDA's top priority

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised NDA government's commitment to the poor's welfare, saying the administration planned to provide 100 percent coverage of scheme benefits.
The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has given top priority to serving the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 28 as, in Atkot, Rajkot, he inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. Prime Minister Modi further stated that the administration aimed to guarantee that all scheme benefits were fully utilised.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."
"Our government is running a campaign to ensure the schemes become 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. When the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen, then discrimination also ends, there is no scope for corruption. In eight years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," he stated.
He further said, "When the pandemic began, the poor started facing a food crisis. We opened the food grain stores for the people of the country. For a life of dignity to women, a direct transfer was made to Jan Dhan bank accounts. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. We also arranged free gas cylinders so that kitchens of the poor can go on. When the challenges of medical treatment increased, we eased the testing and treatment facilities for the poor. When vaccines came, we ensured free vaccines for every Indian."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that his NDA government supplied pucca dwellings to over 3 crore poor people, provided electricity to over 2.5 crore poor families, and connected over 6 crore households to tap water.
Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi visited the Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital, which was just completed. Shree Patel Seva Samaj manages Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. It will make high-tech medical equipment available to the inhabitants of the region, as well as world-class healthcare facilities.
Later in the day, the Narendra Modi will attend a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. He will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around ₹175 crores.
The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.