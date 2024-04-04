PM Modi sets ambitious India economic goals for probable third term
Modi has highlighted economic growth as one of his biggest achievements in election rallies and has ‘guaranteed’ making the economy the third largest in the world from fifth now if he wins a third term in a row as polls predict.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confident of winning a national election starting this month, has set an ambitious target of roughly doubling the economy and exports this decade, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message