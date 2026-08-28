PM Narendra Modi shares glimpses of Rakshabandhan as he celebrates with young students. See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Raksha Bandhan and extended greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion. He hoped the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives on Friday.

Narendra Modi celebrates Rakshabandhan Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls paid a visit to the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The young students tied 'rakhis' on the PM's wrist.

Taking to Instagram. the prime minister shared photos and a video. In the video, students were seen tying rakhis. In the video, he was spotted interacting with the visitors, shaking hands and even giving them a high-five.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan as celebrated by PM Modi? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival symbolizing the bond of protection between brothers and sisters. PM Modi noted that it deepens bonds of affection and harmony while wishing happiness, prosperity, and success for all. 2 How do families celebrate Raksha Bandhan in India? ⌵ Families celebrate Raksha Bandhan by sisters tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists, which symbolizes love, protection, and mutual responsibility, while brothers reciprocate with gifts and a promise of protection. 3 What are the best timings to tie rakhis during Raksha Bandhan 2026? ⌵ On Raksha Bandhan 2026, the best time to tie rakhis is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28, with the Purnima Tithi beginning on August 27 at 9:08 AM and ending on August 28 at 9:48 AM. 4 Why is Raksha Bandhan considered a symbol of mutual responsibility? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan represents not just the bond between siblings but also extends to family, friends, and society, emphasizing warmth, respect, and the mutual responsibility of supporting one another. 5 What are some unique financial gifts to consider for Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ Instead of traditional gifts, families can consider stocks, health insurance, or gold as long-lasting financial gifts during Raksha Bandhan, reflecting the festival's themes of protection and support.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," PM Modi wrote on X.

He also wished everyone on the occasion.

"Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone," PM wrote in the post.

“High-fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM," he added.

Students visit PM Modi According to a report by news agency PTI, one of the young visitors also asked the PM what his childhood dream was. To this, Modi answered, "Aap logo ko milna" (To meet you all).

Social media is currently filled with several visuals from the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

On this occasion, sisters tie vibrant threads called rakhis on their brothers' wrists. It is a symbol of their heartfelt prayers and wishes for their brothers. In return, brothers reciprocate with thoughtful gifts and a promise to protect and keep them safe under all circumstances.

Every day it is observed in the Shravana month, on the full moon day, or Purnima.

Rakshabandhan 2026 While the full moon day fast was observed on August 27 this year, Rakhi is being celebrated on August 28, as per Drik Panchang.

Shubh muhurat and auspicious time for Rakhi 2026 The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra will end before sunrise this year. According to Drik Panchang, the following are the best times to tie rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time - 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28

Duration - 3 hours 51 minutes

Purnima Tithi Begins - 9:08 AM on August 27, 2026