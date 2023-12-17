Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration ceremony of the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday said that his government has devised a plan for the next 25 years in view of the development of India's economy.

Here are 5 updates from PM Modi's speech in Surat:

PM Narendra Modi said that his government has fixed the target of making India a $10 trillion economy. "Whether it is the aim for a 5-trillion-dollar economy or 10-trillion-dollar economy, the government has fixed the target for the next 25 years and we are working on it".

PM lauds Surat's transformation from ‘Sun City’ to ‘Diamond City’

On making India a trillion economy, PM Modi added that his government is also working towards pushing the country's export industry to a record high.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to take India among the third largest economies in the world in his third term.

Surat Diamond Bourse: World's Largest Office Building

PM Modi called Surat Diamond Bourse a result of "Modi's guarantee".

Further, PM Modi said that Surat is among the top 10 developing cities in the world. Surat's street food, skill development work, everything is amazing... Surat was once known as 'Sun City'. But today the people here, with their hard work have made it a ‘diamond city’.

Surat International Airport's capacity to triple with new terminal inauguration

On Parliament security breach, PM Modi said that the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue amid the Opposition's protests over it in Parliament. The newspaper said he described the breach as “painful and a matter of concern".

Later addressing a gathering, Modi said the Surat diamond industry is giving employment to 8 lakh people, and with the new bourse, 1.5 lakh more jobs will be added.

Surat Diamond Bourse is symbol of new India and country's determination: PM Modi

The SDB is part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel in February 2015 performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the SDB and DREAM City project. With 67 lakh square feet of floor space, the SDB is now the world's largest office building having nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices, a release said. The megastructure, built on a plot of 35.54 acres inside the DREAM City, has nine towers of 15 floors with office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!