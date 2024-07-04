Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the ICC T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence and said that he had a memorable conversation with them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing a photo with the team on his X handle, Modi said, “An excellent meeting with our Champions!"

Sharing a photo with the team on his X handle, Modi said, "An excellent meeting with our Champions!"

"Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," added the Prime Minister.

The 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey during their meeting with Modi. The jersey sported two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday.

Later in the day, the Indian Team will arrive in Mumbai where a grand victory parade has been prepared for them at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

“Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date!," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a post on X.

Free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their win, said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik.

Meanwhile, some players will also meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday

Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the assembly on Friday, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told ANI.

On Thursday morning, crowds gathered outside New Delhi's airport long before dawn despite monsoon rain, waiting for a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

Their last World Cup victory was at home in the 2011 50-over edition under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

