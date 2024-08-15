‘I feel it’: PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata doctor rape case protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the crimes against women in India during his Independence Day speech today and also highlighted their contributions and progress in society.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM IST
TOPSHOT - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to mark the country's Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
TOPSHOT - India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to mark the country’s Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

In his speech from the Ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted both the progress and concerns regarding women's roles and safety in the country.

He acknowledged the significant strides made by women in various sectors, including the military and space exploration. However, the prime minister also expressed deep concern over recent incidents of violence against women.

"There is public outrage over atrocities against our mothers and sisters. I feel this outrage. The country, the society, our state governments need to take this seriously. Crimes against women must be probed as soon as possible, those involved in monstrous acts must face strict punishment at the earliest, this is necessary to create faith in society," he said.

‘Publicise Punishments to Instill Fear of Consequences’

Expressing pain for the atrocities against women that are happening in the country, adding, "I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in the news, but restricted to a corner."

"It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," PM Modi added.

On Financial Independence...

He also spoke about financial independence for women in India, stating, "In the last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women's self-help groups (SHGs). 10 crore women are becoming financially independent."

"When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change... Till now, 9 lakh crores have been given to self-help groups in the country," he added.

PM Modi's Speech

On August 15, Modi delivered his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes as he addressed the country from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Modi's Independence Day speeches average close to 82 minutes — longer than any other prime minister in India's history. His longest I-day speech before today was 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM IST
India'I feel it': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata doctor rape case protests

