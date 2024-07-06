PM Narendra Modi speaks to new UK PM Keir Starmer, invites him to visit India

Both Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with his new United Kingdom counterpart Keir Starmer and congratulated him on assuming charge as UK Prime Minister and a remarkable victory of the Labour Party in the election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi has also extended an invitation to PM Starmer for an early visit to India. Both the leaders have agreed to remain in touch.

Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday as his new government undertook the massive challenge of fixing a heap of domestic woes and winning over a public weary from years of austerity, political chaos and a battered economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.

“The two leaders agreed to work towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement," the PMO said.

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, the two sides agreed to continue to promote closed people to people ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The human rights barrister Starmer has repeatedly indicated that the Labour party will pursue a “new strategic partnership" with India — including a free trade agreement if his party won the mandate.

“I have a clear message for you all today: this is a changed Labour Party. What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration," he had declared last year during the India Global Forum.

“That will seek a free trade agreement (FTA), we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security," he had added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starmer's Labour Party delivered the biggest blow to the Conservatives in their two-century history Friday in a landslide victory on a platform of change.

(With agency inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!