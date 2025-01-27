Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone. The PM said the two leaders were committed to a trusted partnership.

The development came days after Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term,” said Modi in a post on X.

The prime minister further added, “We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security.”

Last week, congratulating President Donald Trump, Modi said that he looked forward to working closely together once again to benefit both countries as well as to shape a better future for the world.

Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, Indian and US diplomats are trying to arrange a February meeting between PM Modi and US President Trump in Washington.

In February 2020, Trump visited India during his previous term in office.

In 2019, Trump held a "Howdy Modi" rally with Modi in Houston.

Last week, during Trump's inaugural function, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar representing PM Modi as his special envoy, was seated in the front row. He reportedly also carried a letter from PM Modi for the president.

“Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is naturally treated very well,” Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters when asked about the front-row seat that he was given.

“Clearly there is an interest in taking the relationship forward. Now the exact mechanics of it, as and when we have something to tell you, we'd be happy to share with you. But I do remind you that the prime minister had a very early phone call with President Trump and that I had come last month and made the initial contact with the NSA. So, it should give you a direction in which the relationship is going,” Jaishankar said.