‘Those who are not in hosh…’: PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for ‘nasheri yuva’ remark
PM Modi has taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after the latter's ‘nasheri yuva’ in Varanasi remark. Read here what he said
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Friday, 23 February. Addressing a gathering, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘nasheri yuva’ in Varanasi remark, and said “those who are not in 'hosh' themselves are calling the youth ‘nasheri’".