PM Modi has taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after the latter's ‘nasheri yuva’ in Varanasi remark. Read here what he said

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Friday, 23 February. Addressing a gathering, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘nasheri yuva’ in Varanasi remark, and said “those who are not in 'hosh' themselves are calling the youth ‘nasheri’". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi had recently said that in Varanasi he observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of the youth of Uttar Pradesh is intoxicated, he had added.

PM Modi reiterated his ‘parivarvaad’ dig at Congress and accused them of corruption and appeasement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Varanasi, PM Modi paid tributes to saint and social reformer Gadge Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Lok Sabha seat from this constituency in the past two General Assembly elections. “In last 10 years, Varanasi has made me 'Banarasi'", PM Modi said at the public meeting.

Harping on the plight of Dalit community in society, PM Modi hailed Gadge Maharaj and credited him for 'freeing the society from stereotypes and for the welfare of the Dalits and the deprived". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi claimed the BR Ambedkar was one the ‘great influences’ on Gadge Baba. 'Like Sant Ravidas, Gadge Baba had done a lot of work to free the society from stereotypes and for the welfare of the Dalits and the deprived. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was himself a great admirer of him. Gadge Baba too was also greatly influenced by Baba Saheb. Today, on this occasion, I also pay my respects at the feet of Gadge Baba," PM Modi said.

Gadge Maharaj (February 23, 1876 to December 20, 1956), also known as Sant Gadge Maharaj or Sant Gadge Baba - was a social reformer from Maharashtra.

His original name was Debuji Zhingraji Janorkar. He was born in Shendgaon village in the present day Anjangaon Surji Taluka in Amravati district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top quotes of PM Modi in Varanasi -"Member of Congress' 'shahi-parivar' is calling the youth of Varanasi 'nasheri' (intoxicated)," Modi said, without naming Rahul Gandhi. "Those who are not in 'hosh' themselves are calling the youth 'nasheri'," he added.

-"Uttar Pradesh was left behind in development for decades due to politics of 'parivarvaad', corruption and appeasement," PM Modi said in Varanasi.

-Highlighting his government's work for farmers and the poor, PM Modi said “animal husbandry a medium to make women self-reliant and a support for small and landless farmers". "I remain vocal for locals to advertise small artisans. Modi is the ambassador of small farmers and entrepreneurs," the prime minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Modi said the speed of development of Varanasi has increased in the last 10 years. "Speed of development of Varanasi has increased in last 10 years", said PM Modi.

-Noting that in the 10 years as the MP, Varanasi has made him a 'Banarasi', Modi said he was committed to improving the lives of the people of Kashi.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!