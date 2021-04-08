OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'If eligible for vaccine, get your shot soon': PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at Delhi's AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

PM Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," he tweeted with a picture of him receiving the shot.

PM Modi urged all eligible people to get inoculated. "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," he said.

The PM also shared a link to the CoWin website, a portal to register for the vaccine. "Register on http://CoWin.gov.in," tweeted PM Modi.

The two nurses who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to PM Modi on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

P Niveda was also involved in administering him the first dose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jitin Prasada on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.Premium Premium

Jitin Prasada, AICC in-charge of West Bengal, tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Sister Nisha Sharma who inoculated PM Modi today,Premium Premium

Meet the nurse who administered Covid-19 vaccine second dose to PM Modi

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Jaipur: A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at a government dispensary in Jaipur, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_07_2021_000186B)Premium Premium

Maharashtra, India’s coronavirus epicenter, has only 3 days of vaccines in stock

4 min read . 08:05 AM IST
AFP photoPremium Premium

Spain reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 60

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Watch: PM Modi gets his 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

PM Modi received his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on 1 March. The Prime Minister was the first beneficiary on 1 March as the second phase of nationwide vaccination against Covid-19 began.

Covid vaccination drive in India

Amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 in the country, the Centre allowed administering of shots at workplaces with around 100 eligible beneficiaries from 11 April. At present, people above the age of 45 are eligible for vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry had recently said that India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.

So far, over 8.83 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, the health ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout