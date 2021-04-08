PM Modi received his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on 1 March. The Prime Minister was the first beneficiary on 1 March as the second phase of nationwide vaccination against Covid-19 began.
Covid vaccination drive in India
Amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 in the country, the Centre allowed administering of shots at workplaces with around 100 eligible beneficiaries from 11 April. At present, people above the age of 45 are eligible for vaccination.
The Union Health Ministry had recently said that India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.
So far, over 8.83 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, the health ministry said.