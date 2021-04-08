Subscribe
Home >News >India >'If eligible for vaccine, get your shot soon': PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at Delhi's AIIMS

'If eligible for vaccine, get your shot soon': PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at Delhi's AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
1 min read . 07:34 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus,' PM Modi tweeted with a picture of him receiving the shot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

PM Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," he tweeted with a picture of him receiving the shot.

PM Modi urged all eligible people to get inoculated. "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," he said.

The PM also shared a link to the CoWin website, a portal to register for the vaccine. "Register on http://CoWin.gov.in," tweeted PM Modi.

The two nurses who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to PM Modi on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

P Niveda was also involved in administering him the first dose.

Watch: PM Modi gets his 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

PM Modi received his first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on 1 March. The Prime Minister was the first beneficiary on 1 March as the second phase of nationwide vaccination against Covid-19 began.

Covid vaccination drive in India

Amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 in the country, the Centre allowed administering of shots at workplaces with around 100 eligible beneficiaries from 11 April. At present, people above the age of 45 are eligible for vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry had recently said that India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.

So far, over 8.83 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, the health ministry said.

