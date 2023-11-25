‘Experience was incredibly enriching’: PM Modi completes sortie on Tejas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a flight on the Tejas aircraft and expressed that the experience has strengthened his faith in India's indigenous capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Flying in Tejas today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians."

Modi further added, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

PM Narendra Modi flew a sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)

Modi will also review and visit their manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets, ANI reported.

Indian Air Force recently issued a tender to the state-owned HAL for the purchase of 12 advanced Su-30MKI fighter jets.

"Recently, a tender has been issued to the HAL for buying the 12 Su-30MKI fighters, which will be manufactured in India by the HAL in partnership with the Russian original equipment manufacturers," defence sources had told ANI earlier.

"The public sector company is expected to respond to the tender by next month with details of the project along with other details", they said.

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat on Saturday said, “In a significant boost to India's defence sector, the engines for the LCA Mark 2 and the first two squadrons of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be domestically produced."

"The engines of LCA Mark 2 and the first two squadrons of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft would be produced within the country together by American GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as all the clearances have been received from the US," DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Electric (GE) from the United States are set to collaborate in manufacturing these engines at a facility located in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

