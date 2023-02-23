PM Narendra Modi to address 12 webinars for effective implementation of Union Budget initiatives
The webinars will be focussed on synergizing efforts of various ministers and departments and all concerned stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 post-Budget webinars as part of efforts by the union ministries to build on the "Saptarishi" priorities outlined in the Union Budget presented in Parliament on February 1.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×