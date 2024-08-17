PM Modi to address 3rd edition of Voice of Global South Summit today

  • Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs in its weekly briefing stated that all countries from the Global South have been invited for the summit.

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)(PTI)

India is hosting the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit today, reflecting the country’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. 

The summit extends Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs earlier this week.

The 3rd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) with the overarching theme of “An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future”, will act as a platform to expand discussions held in the previous Summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflicts, food and energy security crises, climate change - all of which disproportionately affect developing countries in a severe manner, the MEA stated.

Also Read: ‘Deep desire to work together’: Jaishankar in Maldives, to meet pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs in its weekly briefing stated that all countries from the Global South have been invited for the summit.

At the Summit, the countries of the Global South would continue deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain.

The 3rd VOGSS will be held in a virtual format and is structured into Leaders' Session and Ministerial sessions.

The inaugural session at the Head of State/Government level will be hosted by Prime Minister Modi. The theme of the Leaders' Session is the same as the overarching theme of the Summit, i.e., “An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future”.

Also Read: India to expand scope of Digital Stack exports to global south nations

In addition, there will be 10 Ministerial Sessions namely; Foreign Ministers' Session on "Charting a Unique Paradigm for Global South", Health Ministers' Session on "One World-One Health", Youth Ministers' Session on "Youth Engagement for a Better Future", Commerce/Trade Ministers' Session on "Trade for Development- Perspectives from Global South", Information & Technology Ministers' Session on "DPIs for Development- A Global South Approach", Finance Ministers' Session on "People-Centric Approach to Global Finance", 2nd Foreign Ministers' Session on "Global South and Global Governance", Energy Ministers' Session on "Sustainable Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Future", Education Ministers' Session on "Prioritising Human Resource Development: A Global South Perspective", Environment Ministers' Session on “Pathways for Progress- A Global South Perspective on Mitigating Climate Change.”

Also Read: ‘Global South bearing brunt of uncertainties, tensions…’: What PM Modi said during G7 Summit address

India hosted the inaugural Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12-13, 2023, and the second edition on November 17, 2023, both held virtually. Each summit featured participation from over 100 countries from the Global South. The insights and feedback from leaders of developing nations during these summits were incorporated into the agenda and discussions of the G-20 Summit under India’s Presidency last year, including the G-20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi to address 3rd edition of Voice of Global South Summit today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue