Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today

PM Narendra Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

During the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat on 27 June, PM Modi said the players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. This will be the 79th edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Prime Minister Modi might talk about the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

During the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat on 27 June, PM Modi said the players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly. He also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them. He also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has fetched over 30.80 crore as revenue since it began in 2014, with the highest of over 10.64 crore earned in 2017-18, Rajya Sabha was informed last week.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of each month through various channels of the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

