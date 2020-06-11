Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today via video conferencing.

PM's address to India Inc comes at a crucial time for India due to multiple challenges, including contracting economy due to countrywide lockdown, Modi govt's completion of one year of its second term in the office and ratings agency downgrade for India for the first time in 22 years.

Here are the important updates about from Modi's ICC address:

1) Apart from Covid-19, India is also facing challenges from other areas such as locust swarms invasion, gas well explosion in Assam's Tinsukia, Cyclone Amphan and minor tremors acros India.

2) Coronavirus would be turning point as India becomes self-reliant due to this crisis.

3) Aatamnirbhar lessons start at home. Time has come for India to become self-reliant.





