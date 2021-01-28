PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi at 12 pm today.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will attend the event.

Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, as per the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister would also present awards to the deserving cadets and would later address the gathering. During the event, the cadets would exhibit a cultural performance and would also showcase their abilities in the fields of adventure sports, music and performance arts, the PMO release added.

The NCC is a youth wing of India's armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

In a tweet earlier, the Prime Minister said: "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

