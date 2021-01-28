OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI01_26_2021_000453B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI01_26_2021_000453B) (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 08:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will attend the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi at 12 pm today.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will attend the event.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI01_26_2021_000453B)

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Tourists gather in front of the Gateway of India.

'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
The study also showed even better results against several key mutations from the highly transmissible UK variant of the virus.

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The third batch of three Rafale aircraft landed at an IAF base.

Covering 7000 km, three more Rafale jets land in India after flying non-stop from France

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, as per the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister would also present awards to the deserving cadets and would later address the gathering. During the event, the cadets would exhibit a cultural performance and would also showcase their abilities in the fields of adventure sports, music and performance arts, the PMO release added.

The NCC is a youth wing of India's armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

In a tweet earlier, the Prime Minister said: "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout