PM Narendra Modi to address the nation from Red Fort today

NEW DELHI : Amid a multi-layered security arrangement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the majestic Red Fort in Delhi today to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. This would be Modi's seventh consecutive Independence Day speech.

In view of the situation created by COVID-19, the Independence Day function at Red Fort will be relatively muted this year in terms of public participation. Over 1,500 "coronavirus winners" who recovered from the disease, will attend the function in a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

On his arrival in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

After the Prime Minister reaches the saluting base, a combined inter-services and police guards will present general salute to him. He will then inspect the Guard of Honour and proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

The Home Ministry, in its advisory, has called upon states to avoid the congregation of people and use of technology for the telecast of celebrations.

The ministry said it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and protecting vulnerable persons.

