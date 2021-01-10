The second NYPF was launched on 23rd December 2020 through virtual mode. 2.34 lakh youth from across the country participated in the first stage. It was followed by State Youth Parliaments through virtual mode from 1 to 5 January 2021. The finals of the second NYPF will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on 11th January, 2021. 29 National winners will get an opportunity to speak before the National Jury comprising of Ms. Roopa Ganguly, MP, Rajya Sabha, Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP, Lok Sabha and Shri Prafulla Ketkar, eminent journalist. The top three winners will get an opportunity to speak before the Prime Minister in the valedictory function on 12th January.