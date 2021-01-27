PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 07:22 PM IST
- Over 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein PM Modi will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, using technology for the good of humanity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue on 28 January via video conferencing.
Over 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein PM Modi will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, using technology for the good of humanity.
The Prime Minister will also be interacting with the CEOs during the event.
The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post-Covid-19 world.
