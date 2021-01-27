OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow
Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)
Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 07:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Over 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein PM Modi will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, using technology for the good of humanity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue on 28 January via video conferencing.

Over 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein PM Modi will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, using technology for the good of humanity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The latest development is expected to provide relief to over 1 lakh Indian nationals who had moved to the US along with their spouses for work.

Big relief for spouses of H1B workers as Biden withdraws Trump-era plan to kill H4 work permits

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Xiaomi (including POCO) reclaimed the number one spot for the December quarter as well as the full year with 26% market share.

India smartphone market sees 4% dip to 150 mn units in 2020, Q4 shipment up 19%

3 min read . 07:45 PM IST
A health worker checks the body temperature of a man at a mobile clinic at a containment zone

Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines till Feb-end, allows most activities outside containment zones - Details here

3 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST

The Prime Minister will also be interacting with the CEOs during the event.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post-Covid-19 world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout