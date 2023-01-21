PM Modi to attend event to name 21 Andaman & Nicobar islands after Param Veer Chakra awardees2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a ceremony to name 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees via video conferencing on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.
