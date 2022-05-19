Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo. This will be the fourth Summit of Quad leaders. Bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden will take place on May 24, ANI quoted MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

Biden hosted Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga at the White House on September 24 for the Quad's first-ever in-person Leaders' Summit. Ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including increasing production and access to safe and effective vaccines, and promoting high-standards infrastructure were among the initiatives put forward by the leaders. They also discussed combating the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies, space and cybersecurity, and cultivating next-generation talent.

A decision was made that the programme would bring together outstanding master’s and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics from the United States, Japan, Australia, and India to study in the United States.

The Quad Fellowship aims to support 100 students per year, 25 from each Quad country, to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at top US STEM graduate schools. The fellowship focuses on STEM and brings together the best minds from the participating countries.

The Quad applauded India's statement that beginning in October 2021, it will resume exports of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, including to COVAX. It was decided that Japan will engage with India through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to increase important investments in the healthcare sector relevant to COVID-19, including as vaccines and treatment medications, totaling about $100 million.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), also known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between India, Australia, Japan and the United States. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, supported by Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Australian Prime Minister John Howard, and US Vice President Dick Cheney, launched the discussion in 2007.