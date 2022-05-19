PM Narendra Modi to attend Quad Summit in Tokyo

Biden hosted Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga at the White House on September 24 for the Quad's first-ever in-person Leaders' Summit. Ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including increasing production and access to safe and effective vaccines, and promoting high-standards infrastructure were among the initiatives put forward by the leaders. They also discussed combating the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies, space and cybersecurity, and cultivating next-generation talent.