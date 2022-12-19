Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, a senior government official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, a senior government official said.
The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from January 5-January 7 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told PTI.
The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from January 5-January 7 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told PTI.
Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.
Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.
In June this year, Modi chaired the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
In June this year, Modi chaired the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
The National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held from 15 to 17 June 2022. More than 200 people participated in the conference, representing the Central Government, all States/ UTs and domain experts.
The National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held from 15 to 17 June 2022. More than 200 people participated in the conference, representing the Central Government, all States/ UTs and domain experts.
Spread over three days, it will focus on the rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. Working as Team India, the Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and aatmanirbharta in agriculture. The Conference will emphasise on evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action to achieve the aspirations of the people.
Spread over three days, it will focus on the rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. Working as Team India, the Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and aatmanirbharta in agriculture. The Conference will emphasise on evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action to achieve the aspirations of the people.
The concept and agenda for this conference was curated after more than 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. Three themes have been identified for detailed deliberations in the Conference: (i) Implementation of the National Education Policy; (ii) Urban governance; and (iii) Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities. Under National Education Policy, both school and higher education shall be deliberated upon. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes shall be presented at the Conference for mutual learning.
The concept and agenda for this conference was curated after more than 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. Three themes have been identified for detailed deliberations in the Conference: (i) Implementation of the National Education Policy; (ii) Urban governance; and (iii) Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities. Under National Education Policy, both school and higher education shall be deliberated upon. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes shall be presented at the Conference for mutual learning.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.