The concept and agenda for this conference was curated after more than 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. Three themes have been identified for detailed deliberations in the Conference: (i) Implementation of the National Education Policy; (ii) Urban governance; and (iii) Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities. Under National Education Policy, both school and higher education shall be deliberated upon. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes shall be presented at the Conference for mutual learning.