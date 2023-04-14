PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Northeast's first AIIMS in Guwahati today3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 08:16 AM IST
- PM Narendra Modi will launch several programs from AIIMS Guwahati. One hospital will be built on the IIT Guwahati premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati today. At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will reach AIIMS Guwahati and inspect its newly built campus. At a public function subsequently, he will dedicate AIIMS Guwahati and three other Medical colleges to the nation. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×