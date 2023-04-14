PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Northeast's first AIIMS in Guwahati today

The foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) is a step towards realising Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ and 'Make in India' in the areas related to health. Majority of technologies used in healthcare in the country are imported, and developed in a different context, which are highly expensive and complex to operate in the Indian environment. AAHII is envisioned in such a context and will work such that ‘we find our own solutions for our own problems’. AAHII, to be built at a cost of about Rs. 546 crore, will facilitate cutting-edge inventions and R&D in medicine and healthcare, identify the nation's unique problems related to heath and promote development of new technologies for solving those problems.

