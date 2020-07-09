PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today. "Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by India Inc at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," the Prime Minister had said in a tweet.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today. "Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by India Inc at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," the Prime Minister had said in a tweet.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference, being held from July 9 to July 11, themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

The other speakers at the three-day event include Dr S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, and Commerce and Industry, Lt Gen of JK, GC Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, among others.

The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other participants to the event, it said.

The event will also feature a "never-seen-before performance" on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100th birth anniversary concert in tribute to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.

The three-day summit is being held on a virtual platform given restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report from London on Tuesday stated that the organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract 5,000 audience worldwide over the course of the summit.

Topics India Global Week 2020