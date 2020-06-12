PM Narendra Modi to discuss covid-19 with chief ministers on 16 and 17 June

The Modi government had imposed a lockdown on 25 March – seen as one of the most stringent in the world -- which brought all economic activity to a standstill with the intention of stemming covid-19 infections. It was then extended many times with the government allowing very limited activities to start from 21 April. However the suspension of economic activity dealt a blow to supply of goods and services with incomes and livelihoods suffering. Economists have expressed fears that the Indian economy will contract this financial year. India’s economic growth has slumped to its lowest level in the current series at 3.1% in the March quarter with data suggesting the economy could be heading for a major shock in the June quarter. Data released by the statistics department showed during FY20, GDP grew at 4.2% against 6.1% in the previous year as private consumption slowed down and investment demand contracted even before the pandemic hit the economy.